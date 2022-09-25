New Habitat for Humanity home celebrated

A few weeks ago, Katrice cut the ribbon on her brand new home for her and her three daughters. The Buckingham County resident, who asked that her last name not be released, received the keys from Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, part of a project that started last January.

At a dedication on Saturday, Aug. 27, Piedmont Habitat of Humanity celebrated its 61st house they have built or repaired. This long journey started with clearing the land in January to now being a new and affordable home for this family.

To make this happen, 60 volunteers gave over 400 hours of their time to build this dream home for Katrice and her girls. Alongside these volunteers was Katrice, as the homeowners have a certain amount of hours they have to volunteer as part of the program. Katrice got to know the crew well and provided them with gifts of appreciation during the dedication. Other volunteers included employees of Green Properties, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, various Longwood organizations and the Longwood women’s soccer team.

During the dedication, the Buckingham County Committee of Piedmont Habitat for Humanity gave a housewarming basket for Katrice in her favorite colors. They along with Katrice’s family made a spread for everyone to enjoy while touring the new home.

Boots on the ground

“These committees are the local people and are really the boots on the ground that make this all possible,” said Sam Rabon, director of resource development and marketing for Piedmont Habitat for Humanity. “They make possible all of the work being done and raising money locally. It’s dedication that makes us grateful for the Buckingham County Committee’s chair, Rhonda Austin, and the other members that make this happen.”

To officially open and welcome everyone into the home, the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce provided the ribbon and big scissors for Katrice to have an official ribbon cutting at the dedication. She had her keys presented by Mary Etta Ross who is a longtime Habitat homeowner in Buckingham.

Part of Habitat’s mission is to provide an affordable mortgage for the new homeowner. This home received an energy start certification which means that there will also be an affordable utility bill too while bringing the house to a higher standard.

“There were also lots of local individual churches, businesses and civic organizations who helped make this work possible and we want to thank them as well,” said Rabon.

These individuals include Melvin C. Draft Family Foundation, Kyanite Mining Corporation, the County of Buckingham, the J. and E. Berkley Foundation, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the BAMA Works Fund, Dillwyn Market/Tiger Fuels and Lowe’s of Farmville. Grants were provided through Wells Fargo, Simpson Strong Tie and Whirlpool.