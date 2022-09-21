New candidate joins race for Board of Supervisors seat

FARMVILLE – Harrison Jones formally announced his candidacy for the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He’ll run for the District 101 seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Jones is running for Farmville District 101 and is committed to supporting law enforcement, education, and economic growth, and working hard for the citizens of Prince Edward County. As an Eagle Scout and active member of his community, Jones understands the importance of service.

“This community has helped shape who I am,” Jones said. “Now, I want to give back. My family has been a part of the Farmville small business community for generations, so I understand the

importance of local economic growth.”

Jones is seeking to become one of the youngest members of the Board of Supervisors to ever serve Prince Edward County. Jones was born and raised in Prince Edward County and is

currently pursuing a degree in business administration. Though young, Jones is confident in his

abilities to represent the people of District 101.

“I love this town, this community and I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve on the

county level,” Jones said. “I’m excited at the prospect of serving. I represent the next generation of leaders in America. It’s time to Advance the Future.”