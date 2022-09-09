Moss Tree Service named Business of the Month

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the September installment of the Business of the Month Award to the Moss Tree Service LLC, located on Saunders Creek Road. “Ben Moss and his team, including Robbie Maxey and Ben’s wife, Jessica, are valued in Buckingham and across the region for their diligence and hard work,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are, from left, Maxey, Jessica, Ben, Faye Shumaker, Ruth Lyle, Brenda Jones, Barbara Wheeler, Jewel Harris, Eddie Slagle and Brother Max Watner.