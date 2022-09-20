Missing man’s body found near Twin Lakes State Park

GREEN BAY – The search to find Jim Faggione came to a close late Monday. Staff from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (VDCR) announced Monday night a body found just outside of Twin Lakes State Park was that of the missing North Carolina man.

The 51-year-old resident of Greensboro, North Carolina was last seen at Twin Lakes State Park at 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. He had gone hiking that day in the park. When he didn’t return, the sheriff’s office was notified. His Black Chevy Silverado truck was found in a Twin Lakes parking lot and, as of Monday morning, officials believed him to still be on foot somewhere in the park.

But that changed as the day went on. The search shifted to areas just outside of the park. Officials said it was possible Faggione could have gotten lost and strayed off park grounds. As a result, they started looking outside of the park and asking people who owned property around Twin Lakes to search their own area as well.

That effort paid off early Monday night, as staff from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and VDCR confirmed Faggione’s body was found in the Prince Edward-Gallion State Forest. That forest is adjacent to Twin Lakes State Park.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for,” said Sheriff Tony Epps. “On behalf of Prince Edward County, I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Faggione’s family and friends.”

