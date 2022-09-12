Manhunt ends with multiple arrests in Prince Edward County

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY – An alleged theft in Charlotte County Sunday night led to a blockage on Route 360 and a manhunt through Prince Edward County. By the end of the night, 10 agencies had gotten involved and two people will now face charges.

The situation started earlier Sunday in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a breaking & entering, in which multiple guns were stolen. Two suspects also allegedly stole a vehicle, which they were later spotted driving on Route 360. Charlotte County put out a request for help and multiple local agencies responded. That included the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Police Department, the Drakes Branch Police Department and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Prince Edward County case turns into manhunt

Eventually, the stolen vehicle the two suspects were traveling in crashed on Route 360 near Simplicity in Prince Edward County, stopping traffic. The accident ended up shutting down the westbound lane of Route 360 for two hours Sunday night. Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue came in to help clear the crash and officials reached out to the Piedmont Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police for help in tracking the suspects, who at this point had fled on foot. State Police brought both their Aviation and K-9 units to help in the manhunt, which ended with both suspects apprehended shortly thereafter.

Names and ages of the two suspects have not yet been released. The Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office would only say one is an adult and one is a juvenile. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office also stated that all of the stolen firearms from that breaking & entering case in Charlotte County were recovered at the accident scene.

Charges were still pending in the case early Monday morning, as the two suspects were taken to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

