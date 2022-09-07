Longwood men’s soccer plays to a draw on Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG – The Longwood men’s soccer team (1-1-1) tied William & Mary on Tuesday night after both teams scored in the first half.

Goals (Assists)

30′- Webb Kosich (Alexander Levengood)

44′- Drew Messick (Gonzalo Carrasco)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The William & Mary Tribe (0-2-2) came out firing on all cylinders in the first 30 minutes, recording five shots and one goal in that time frame. Kosich opened up the game’s scoring but Messick answered with his collegiate collegiate goal with under two minutes to play in the first half.

The second half didn’t have the same amount of fireworks as the first, as both teams combined for six total shots. The Tribe were able to put three on frame but goalkeeper Alexandre Durand turned them all away.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“A point on the road is nothing to be sniffed at,” said Longwood men’s soccer head coach Jon Atkinson following the midweek draw. “It was a good test for the lads, it showed us just how we have grown from game to game and I do believe this was progression. The games started bright and felt we were plugged in controlling the flow for 10 minutes, then we stepped off the gas and allowed W&M to get a foothold in the remaining part of the half.”

“That goal means the world for me,” exclaimed Messick on his game-tying goal and what it means to be making an impact for the team. “Been an absolute road to get here, and to help the boys get a point on the road is massive! Can’t wait to get back out Saturday on the road again.”

“We were disappointed in their (William & Mary’s) goal,” further commented Atkinson. “We need to learn when and where we can play and will take that one on the chin. We struck before just half which gave us a much needed jolt of belief. The second half was quite unstable from both teams to be honest, lots of effort and dealing with transitions but I don’t feel anyone fully deserved a win tonight. Overall a very competitive game from two committed teams who will hope to get better as the season progresses especially in the final third.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

This is the first time the two sides have finished in a draw. Longwood is losing the all-time series record at 0-8-1.

Drew Messick’s goal was the first in his collegiate career, and Carrasco’s assist was his first since joining the Lancers.

Durand had a season high six saves in net for Longwood.

Three total yellow cards were distributed; two to the Lancers and one to the Tribe.

Longwood was out-shot in the match 11-3, the only shot on goal for the Lancers was scored by Messick.

UP NEXT: The Lancers travel to Washington D.C. for a matchup against American University on Saturday, September 10.