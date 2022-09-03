Longwood battles on the road, but falls to College Of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Longwood women’s soccer played its first road match of the season, but Grace Powell led the way for the College of Charleston to take down Longwood 2-0.

Goals (Assists)

29’ – College of Charleston: Grace Howell (penalty kick)

62’ – College of Charleston: Howell (Abby Fisher)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

College of Charleston (3-2) applied pressure and peppered Longwood’s defense with shots throughout the contest, but Longwood defended doggedly.

Ultimately, though, the College of Charleston pressure paid off. The Cougars struck first in the 29th minute after earning a penalty kick. Powell struck it true for a 1-0 lead.

The Longwood (3-2) defense kept it there before Powell struck again in the 62nd minute. She drove home a ball off a corner kick to make it 2-0 in her first career multi-goal game.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

“I’m really proud of our team’s effort tonight,” said Longwood head coach Todd Dyer. “Their two wide players were very dynamic and had tons of pace with and without the ball. They got behind us and threatened a few times, but in the end it was a penalty kick and a corner kick that were the difference in the game.”

“Our soccer needs to be better, especially in regard to our possession,” Dyer added. “It really just comes down to us being more courageous on the ball and more active with our running off of it. The result stings a little bit, but this game made us better moving forward.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

This was the first meeting between the two sides in each program’s history.

The match was Longwood’s first on the road this season after the Lancers opened the year with a four-match homestand.

College of Charleston tallied 27 shots, but the Lancers limited the Cougars to nine shots on goal.

Powell, for College of Charleston, scored her second and third goals of the season. She is now 3-3 in her Cougar career on penalty kicks.

Mary Kate Levush made six saves for the Lancers.

Katie Carrino had six saves for College of Charleston.

Karleigh Minson had a team-high two shots for Longwood. Seven players had a shot for the Lancers in the contest.

UP NEXT:

Longwood stays on the road with a trip to Old Dominion