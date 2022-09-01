Lois Noble Bickford, 90 of New Canton, passed away on Aug. 16, at home with family.

Lois was born on March 22, 1932 in Arvonia to John and Bertice Noble.

She is survived by her son, Steve, and daughter, Becky (Don) Gallamore of New Canton. Lois is also survived by her grandsons, Brian (Lisa) Gallamore of Winchester and Justin (Casey) Gallamore of Moseley; great-grandchildren, Averie, Chase and Elli Cate, as well as many nieces, nephews and other beloved family members and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her parents; her brother, Weldon Noble and daughter-in-law, Peggy Emert Bickford.

Despite her struggles throughout her life, she never complained but kept faith in God and trusted he would get her through each and every day. She was a true Christian not just in name but in deed, helping those she could through love and prayer.

Lois graduated from Marshall District High School on June 1, 1949 and wed the love of her life that evening. Their early years of marriage were spent at the ballpark as Bobby pursued his professional baseball career. At the conclusion of Bobby’s baseball career, the couple settled in New Canton, where Lois focused on raising her family. After the death of her husband, Lois worked at Bryant’s Grocery Store, then at Fork Union Military Academy for several years. Lois returned to Bryant’s Grocery Store, where she worked for over 20 years before retiring.

Lois had many passions including playing bingo, going to yard sales and thrift stores, collecting antiques, and attending county fairs. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Lois lit up a room with her beautiful smile. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms and an open heart. She had such an uplifting spirit throughout her entire life. She was always eager to welcome newcomers to the community and took many under her wings. “Her amazing resilience throughout her life is a guide for all to follow. Ever the cheerleader and the encourager, always quick to find the best in those around her. She exemplified Paul’s description of fighting the good fight and running the good race. Thank you for teaching us how it is done.” – Harold and Shannon Tate

Lois was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, she requests that donation be made to the Children’s Mission Group of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery.