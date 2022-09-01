Local DAR member attends Continental Congress

Donna Bremer, member of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently attended the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s 131st Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.

Among the many luncheons and meetings, Bremer enjoyed hearing the President’s own Army, Navy and Marine Corps bands play each evening. The daily luncheons and workshops were fun and informative. The excellent speakers shared their visions and goals, which varied from historic preservation of patriotic items, restoring veteran’s graves, to awarding students with scholarships.

Installation of new leaders at the national and state level were sworn in on the final evening, and the President General’s new pins were shared with the audience, to everyone’s excitement and approval.

For information about the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter or for membership information, contact Marilyn Osborn, Membership Chair, at osbornmw@longwood.edu.