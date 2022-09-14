Levush named Big South Defensive Player of the Week

Mary Kate Levush went Super Saiyan on Sunday night, and the Lady Lancer’s senior goalkeeper was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

Levush tallied 17 saves, a Longwood women’s soccer program-record, against Elon, to earn a 1-1 draw in a match that saw her face 31 shots.

That effort came three days after she helped record a 0-0 shutout against Western Carolina while making five saves.

For the week, Levush finished with 22 saves and a 0.5 goals against average.

On the season, the senior sports a 0.78 goals against average while making 53 saves. She has three shutouts, and she has helmed a defense that has only allowed six goals in eight matches. In addition, her side has only surrendered multiple goals in a game once.

She is the second Lancer to earn Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors this season. Catharine Forst was named Big South Defensive Player of the Week after the opening week of the season. Emma Jones earned Big South Freshman of the Week honors in the same week.