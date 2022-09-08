Letter to the Editor — Divided and defeated

Dear Editor,

The FBI raid on Mar a Largo was an incredible and historic event which was both good and bad for the country. And it is yet another edition of the two-party machine’s show which keeps us divided and defeated.

I wrote last month that Merrick Garland and the Justice Dept would never do what’s right in arresting and prosecuting the former President. I stand by that. The Mar a Largo raid doesn’t change the end game; President Trump will remain unprosecuted and he will easily win the next Presidential election in ’24, using the raid as fuel.

That’s the bad part. Since the FBI and Justice Dept. are already seen as Democratic tools, at least they had the nerve to raid the residence and at least put on the façade that the law exists. There isn’t enough room within 500 words to address the hypocrisy of the façade not applying to Hillary or Hunter.

Americans are more divided today than we have been since slavery. And the January 6th rebellion proves that the part of America which supports President Trump is in fact willing to overthrow the government for that man.

The Democratic Party is no better; the suppression of speech and facts, forced vaccinations and fear, and a disgusting platform of post-modernist, identity politics based in racism and Marxism are the staples of the party which previously made the miraculous turnaround from the party of slavery to that of civil liberties and equal protection under the law for all citizens.

Your civil liberties are under attack from both parties. The Constitution is being selectively dismantled by both parties. The country and the rule of law are being destroyed by you every time you vote for these people. I voted for both sides at different points in time and it makes me sick.

When both parties call the other fascists and they both prove to be such in their actions, it’s time for extreme change. And as someone who has fascinatedly studied history my entire life, I can tell you something about that fact which isn’t very pleasant to the ears or our contemporary sensibilities; for better or worse, no extreme change in the world has ever come without incredible sacrifice and unimaginable suffering.

President Lincoln wrote, “… if destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men we will live forever or die by suicide.” I would not wish life upon him to see what has become of us today.

The country can’t survive like this. The two parties, the all-powerful media outlets which support them, the Court which ruled that money is speech, and the greed which motivates it all is suicide. Abandon the two parties and the fear they use to stay in power. Destroy the system one vote and one election at a time.

Tom Noehren

Farmville