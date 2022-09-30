LETTER — Attacking trans people is un-American

Dear Editor,

As the parent of a trans child, I am deeply offended by Frank Ruff’s transphobic hate speech that the Farmville Herald published under the guise of valid opinion.

Let’s set a few things straight.

Trans people have always existed and will always exist.

Trans people are not broken, evil, wrong, misled, deviant, or confused.

Being trans isn’t about sexuality. It’s about gender. Trans people can be straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual or asexual, just as cis gender people can.

Trans people have the right to exist without being harassed, assaulted, or denied service in any public space.

Trans people have the right to housing, employment, and educational equality.

Trans people have the right to make their own private choices without the interference of the federal, state, or local government.

Gender identity and gender expression are protected under United Nations human rights standards. Nations have the obligation to protect these freedoms for all people.

Attacking trans people and denying them access and human rights, is un-American and unacceptable. Period.

Geraldine Mongold

Pamplin