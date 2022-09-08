Lancer Pink Fun Run set for this Saturday

The Longwood men’s and women’s cross country teams are holding the Lancer Pink Fun Run this Saturday, Sept. 10 as the finale of the Lancer Pink Invitational cross country meet.

The fun run is to honor breast cancer survivors and those that have passed from breast cancer, and all proceeds raised from the fun run will go to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

Those interested in participating are asked to donate a minimum of $5. T-shirts are also available for those that donate $20 and e-mail Coach Brooke Craig (craigab@longwood.edu) their shirt size. Every entry of at least $5 will also be entered for a drawing to win a door prize.

The fun run/walk itself will take place at approximately 11:20 a.m. following the conclusion of the women’s and men’s races that morning. The event will be at the Longwood Cross Country Course at 1503 Johnston Drive.

On Saturday, the Lancer women will race a 5K first at 10 a.m. before the men will run their race 8K at approximately 10:45 a.m.

This is the second year of the fun run/walk, and the event raised more than $2,000 last year.