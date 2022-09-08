Kirk Alexander Reid, 71 of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 3. He was born in Virginia to the late Katy Ellis and Charles Allie Reid on Aug. 6, 1951. He grew up in Farmville and was married 48 years to his wife Trina Varner Reid.

He enjoyed watching sports and telling old little league baseball stories. Some of his hobbies were listening to music, playing the guitar and banjo and talking politics.

He always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Trina; two sons, Whitney Aaron Reid (India) and Christopher Bryan Reid (Robin);

four grandchildren, Skylar Reid, Landon Reid, Breton Reid and Tristan Stinson and two great nieces, Casey and Abbie.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 – 4 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home.

