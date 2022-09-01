Justin Agee, 44 of Arvonia, died Aug. 24, at his home.

Born April 29, 1978 in Charlottesville, he was the oldest son of Robert B. Agee Jr. and Celia M. Agee.

He was preceded in death by Jean Maloney, his maternal grandmother.

Justin is survived by his daughter, Makayla “Squirrel” Agee (Lisa) and the children of his heart, Lexi “Rabbit” and Russell “Cheddar Head” Benway. For Rabbit and Cheddar Head, he will always be “Uncle Dad.”

Justin is also survived by his brothers, Robert Agee III (Cindy) and their son, Andrew, and Jason Agee (Ruth).

Justin will be cremated per his wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held for Justin, Friday, Sept. 2, at Dunkum Funeral Home. Family will welcome family and friends from 5-7 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.dunkumfuneralhome.com.