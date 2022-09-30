John Elijah Gormus, 70, passed away Sept. 28. He was born May 1, 1952, the son of Elijah W. Gormus and Elizabeth Taylor Gormus of Dillwyn. John was a 35-year employee of Dominion Energy and a deacon at Cedar Baptist Church for 27 years.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Ernestine Dean Gormus and one daughter, whom he worshiped, Tiffany Nicole Gormus. In addition, he is also survived by brother, Wesley Gormus Sr. (Cecilia); sister, Pearl Leonard (Clinton) and brother, Benjamin Gormus (Alice).

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 30, at Dunkum Funeral Home from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Baptist Church followed by interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Baptist Church Building Fund, 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.