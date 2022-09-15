John Denton Kitchen Jr., 92 of Buckingham, passed peacefully at his home on Sept. 12. He was born Jan. 1, 1930 in Buckingham County, the last surviving child of John D. Kitchen and Alma Swan Kitchen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marie Londeree Kitchen.

A United States Navy veteran, John was well known throughout Buckingham and surrounding counties.

He was a real estate broker who owned his own realty company; a member of the Buckingham county Board of Supervisors for 24 years and raised beef cattle on his farm.

John is survived by children, Darlene Hanna Phillips, John D. Kitchen, III (Sonya Faust) and Thomas Lee Kitchen (Karen); grandchildren, Melissa Phillips Ritchie (Adam), Heather Lynn Phillips, John D. Kitchen IV, Joseph D. Kitchen and Jeremy S. Kitchen (Kara) and great-grandchildren, Grayson and Reese Adkins, Cassidy R. Rose, Layne Kitchen and Bryce Faust.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m., in the Kitchen Family Cemetery, 7781 S James River Highway, Buckingham, VA 23921.