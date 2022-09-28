Joan A. Bazluke departed this life on September 16, 2022 in Farmville. She was 88, born in New Rochelle, New York to Norman and Gertrude (Johnson) Roberts and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1952. Joan was in the Navy Reserves and worked 48 years as a clerical office worker and retired from St. Paul Insurance. Joan had a generous spirit and a true heart of gold. She loved to send cards for all occasions to those dear to her and enjoyed sharing stories and words of wisdom. Although she still had her license, she recently stopped driving. Having kept a perfect driving record her entire life, she said she wanted to go out with one! She will be greatly missed until we are reunited in Heaven. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Samuel R Bazluke Jr., their loving daughter Brenda Ann (David) Gawle, and her brother Norman F. Roberts. Joan is survived by her children, Samuel R. Bazluke III, Diane (Robert) Buczek, son-in-law David Gawle, as well as her grandchildren who brought her much joy Robert Buczek and fiancée Kimberly Wood, Madeline (Troy) Steiding, Joshua Buczek, Samantha Buczek, Ryan (Kristen) Gawle and Eric Gawle. She also leaves her great grandchildren, Grace, Kasi and Bobby Buczek, Sage, Mackenzie, Keagan and Aaron Gawle and Shane Barnett. Her wonderful sister-in-law Patricia Roberts and brother-in-law Donald Bazluke, and many special nephews, nieces, and friends. Committal services will be in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery where she will be interred with Sam.