Hurricane Ian causes cancellations, rescheduled events around Farmville

As Hurricane Ian causes damage in Florida, forecasters predict the remnants of the storm will show up here on Friday night. The National Weather Service out of Wakefield says Farmville and the surrounding area can “expect several inches of rain (and) gusty winds”, along with the possibility of flooding. Specifically, this area is projected to get between 3 to 4 inches of rain from Friday through next Tuesday.

Because of the storm, multiple events have been either rescheduled or canceled throughout The Herald’s coverage area. As companies, churches and other groups call us, we’ll continue to add to the list below. If you have an update to share, please email editor Brian Carlton at brian.carlton@farmvilleherald.com.

Closings, Cancellations and Rescheduled Events:

Harvest Bulls & Barrels Rodeo

Originally scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department announced they were rescheduling the event in a notice posted on Wednesday. “With the weather coming this weekend, there is no way we can have a rodeo,” PVFD officials wrote. “We are moving to Sunday, Oct. 9. The times will be the same: gates open at noon, rodeo starts at 2 p.m.” The event will still take place at Blue Willow Farm, located at 1045 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville.

Fall Farm Fest

There will be no Fall Farm Fest this year, thanks to the hurricane. Every year, Historic Buckingham hosts their annual event at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road. But on Wednesday, festival organizers announced that due to Hurricane Ian, the event would be canceled.

High School Football

Several schools are still monitoring the situation, so this list could grow by the end of the day. Buckingham County’s football game against Franklin will go on as scheduled, as it was already set to take place Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Franklin. Virginia High School League officials say decisions on Friday games will be made by Thursday afternoon.

Longwood Soccer

We have one local college soccer game that’s been scrapped due to the storm. The Longwood men’s soccer game against UNC Asheville originally set for Saturday will be rescheduled. Longwood officials said the two teams will play instead on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with a start time to be announced later.

Farmville Poultry and Small Animal Swap

This weekend’s scheduled event will be moved back a week. The group announced Wednesday that it will be held on Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Farmer’s Daughters. That’s located at 24120 Prince Edward Highway in Rice.

Five County Fair

This one reporter Rachel Austin covers in more detail here. As of now, everything will move forward as planned, despite Hurricane Ian. This will be updated as the storm gets closer. As it stands, Friday’s edition of the fair opens at 5 p.m., with the Midway starting up at 6 p.m. There will be a dairy show at 6 p.m. in the Varner Building and magic shows on the grounds. Plus, there are livestock shows, exhibits, carnival rides and carnival food. The cost to attend is $8 for adults and $3 for children.

Dairy Day

The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, will still hold Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. It’ll just be indoors instead this year, because of Hurricane Ian. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

Events Still Happening:

Friday, September 30

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Carther Freeman on Friday, Sept. 30. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE – The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the Korean horror classic “The Host” on Friday, Sept. 30. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Blackbyrd Medicine on Friday, Sept. 30. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

YARD SALE – The Friends of Cumberland County Public Library will hold a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will start at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. at 2039 Anderson Highway, directly across from Cumberland Building Supply.

STEW & YARD SALE – The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a stew and community yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1. The events will be held at the firehouse on Route 13 in Cumberland. The yard sale starts at 9 a.m. Stew will be $10 per quart and ready by noon. In case of bad weather, a rain date is set for Oct. 8. Proceeds from the stew go to help the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The Virginia Tasting Cellar, located at 201 C. Mill Street in Farmville, will host country, rock and pop musician Ray Martin on Saturday, Oct. 1. The show is free and the music starts at 4 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musician Neil Townsend on Saturday, Oct. 1. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Orange Contestant on Saturday, Oct. 1. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.