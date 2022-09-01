Hollifield completed power line program

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Staci Bridge

Morgan Hollifield, of Crewe, completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program in August. Cottrell is a graduate of Central High School and Hollifeld is a graduate of Buckingham County High School.

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training. 

SVCC offers the Power Line Worker class in Blackstone, Virginia at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park.

