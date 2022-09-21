Herald News Briefs: Crash investigation continues, warning issued

Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said they’re still investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Scottsville man late Sunday night. The incident happened in Buckingham County, at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 679.

According to information provided by VSP, around 10:54 p.m., a 2004 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Route 20 when it entered the curve and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit several signs and trees before coming to a stop.

Officials from the Virginia State Police said the driver, 44-year-old Roy L. Haislip, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. As for what caused the accident, VSP officials said excessive speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. They added, however, that the crash investigation continues.

Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office issues warning

Be sure to lock your car when you park it outside. That was part of the message given by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, warning residents after a series of break-ins. The sheriff’s office issued a statement saying they received multiple reports of vehicles being entered and one case of a car being stolen over the weekend.

The incidents happened in the Briery Road area, off of Milnwood Road. The stolen car was described as a dark blue/gray 2010 Chevy Impala with a dealer tag on it. Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching this description is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434)-392-8101.

District notices coming for voters

At some point over the next week, there will be a specific postcard showing up in your mailbox. This is to let you know what polling location to visit on Election Day.

“Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”

District boundaries for federal, state and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following the census. The 2022 election is the first November general election for which the new districts resulting from the 2020 census will be in effect.

All registered Virginia voters will receive a notification containing their district information and polling location regardless of whether any changes were made.

Separate polling locations for town elections will not be listed because town elections have been moved from May to November and will be held November 8.