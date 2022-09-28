Harvey May, 88, of Wingina, went to be with his Lord and maker on September 22, 2022. He was born July16, 1934 in Canton, Kansas, a son of the late Fredrick May and Eva Feil May. A proud Air Force Veteran and 22 year member of the Wichita, Kansas Police Department, retiring at the rank of Senior Detective. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Charlottesville. Harvey was an avid member of church choirs throughout his entire life as well as a member of the Germans from Russia society. Friends and family will always remember Harvey for never turning his back to a piece of furniture that needed fixing or a canvas that needed to be painted.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Erna Sharf, and five siblings.

Harvey is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Eileen; three daughters, Cindy Palos of El Paso, Texas, Cheryl May and Cathy Goodrow both of Crossville, Tennessee; one son, Larry May of Warsaw, Missouri; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlottesville or the Buckingham County Rescue Squad in Harvey’s name is greatly appreciated.

Interment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas.