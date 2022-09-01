Green Bay child recovering after being run over 

Published 6:21 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Staff Report

GREEN BAY – A five-year-old Green Bay child is back home and recovering after an accident earlier this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:30 p.m., saying a child had been run over by a vehicle in a private driveway on Snail Creek Drive. 

Sheriff’s deputies, plus the Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. According to Prince Edward Sheriff L.A. Epps, the child was transported to Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville. Later in the day, he was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he was treated and released that night. 

Epps thanked Meherrin Fire & Rescue for their quick response and handling of the situation.

