Our dear mother Georgia Anne Peterman Viers went to her heavenly home on September 22, 2022, at the age of 73. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, family, and friends. She is survived by her husband of more than 43 years, Paul, sons; Michael Paul, Jesse Wayne, and Phillip Craig, grandchildren; Riley Jo Anne and Glenn McClintock.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett.com.