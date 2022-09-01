Genevieve Ethelene Reynolds Shumaker, 86 of Dillwyn, died Aug. 30. One of nine children, she was born April 14, 1936 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Laura Wright Reynolds.

She retired from Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation after 25 years of service. Ethelene was a life-long member of St. Andrews Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Thornhill “Peanut” Shumaker and her son, Wallace Layne Shumaker.

Ethelene is survived by her son, William Shumaker and his wife, Michelle; her daughter, Laura S. Spittle and her husband, David; granddaughter, Lauren Raye Romer, and her husband, Gary; great-grandson, Berkeley Romer; three sisters, Arlene Childress, Joyce Brinkley and her husband, George and Lynda Arndt and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

In addition to Peanut and Wallace, she was also preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Reynolds and sisters, Janie Cimino, June Adt, Annette Blanks and Josephine Whitten.

The family wishes to thank the employees of Heritage Hall in Dillwyn for the wonderful care given their mother during her time there.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the St. Andrews Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.