Frost named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a good weekend to be a Tiger. The Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) football team picked up a win against Greensboro and had a player recognized by the conference.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) announced Sunday that H-SC running back Melik Frost was named Offensive Player of the Week. The junior ran for a career-high 211 yards on 21 carries, adding four touchdowns during the 70-28 home win on Saturday, Sept. 17. He also had a career-high 59 yards receiving on three catches and one touchdown.

The 211 yards rushing is the sixth-best single-game effort all-time at H-SC. Frost scored on runs of three yards in the first quarter, 35 yards in the second quarter, 64 yards and six yards in the third quarter, along with a 47-yard scoring reception in the first quarter from junior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli. The 64- yard touchdown run is the longest run of his career, as well as the longest run in the ODAC this season, and the 47-yard touchdown reception is the longest catch of his career-helping Frost account for a career-high 270 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns against the Pride.

His five touchdowns tie for second with several individuals in the ODAC’s single-game record book, and the 30 total points are tied for fourth in ODAC history with several players.

FROST’S NUMBERS THIS SEASON

Frost has rushed for 371 yards on 56 attempts with six rushing touchdowns, adding 116 yards receiving on eight receptions (14.5), totaling 487 all-purpose yards in three games. He leads the ODAC in rushing yards, rushing yards per game (123.7), rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns (7), all-purpose yards and all-purpose yards per game (162.3), and is third in rushing average.

H-SC is idle next weekend with its bye week, as the Tigers will return to action on the road at ODAC opponent Bridgewater College on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. in Bridgewater.