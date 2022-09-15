Frances Taylor, 89 of Dillwyn, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Wilson Taylor and daughter, Edna Gormus.

Frances loved to go shopping, make beautiful quilts and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Woods and her husband, Wayne; her son, Ronnie “Hawk” Taylor; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Mary Sue.

Special thanks to her granddaughter, Loretta Gormus, for being her caretaker these last few years.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Dillwyn Town Cemetery.