Farmville VFW supports Heart of Virginia Festival

Published 2:21 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

(GREG EANES)

Farmville’s VFW Post 7059 turned out to support the Heart of Virginia Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Pictured, from left to right, are Mike Perutelli, Daniel Cobb, and Michael Lund. During the day they engaged visitors and many veterans. Perutelli has the Post record for longest serving Quartermaster with 14 years’ service in that position. Lund is a Professor Emeritus of English at Longwood University and the Director of ‘Home and Abroad’, a writing program for veterans and family members designed to help them tell their personal stories.

