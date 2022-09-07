Farmville resident arrested in drug task force operation

FARMVILLE – One Farmville resident faces multiple charges in the wake of an operation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Jamie Lester Johnson, 39, has been charged with one count of felony child endangerment, one count of felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled substance. She is currently being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

According to task force records, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the group executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of E. Second Street in Farmville. During the course of that search, task force investigators found illegal narcotics and took Johnson into custody without incident. The report also states the task force called Child Protective Services for the safety of two young children, both of whom were also at the residence.

Task force officials say the investigation that led to the warrant remains ongoing at this time.

Who does the task force include?

Established in 2013, the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force consists of investigators from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Farmville Police Department and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.