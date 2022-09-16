Farmville Pride distributes mini-grants

Published 10:24 am Friday, September 16, 2022

By Staff Report

Farmville Pride distributed four $300 mini-grants to local LGBTQ+ college and university students. Applicants were selected in August of this year. The grants were made possible due to a generous donation from a Farmville Pride supporter. Farmville Pride continues to strive to make the area a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. Farmville Pride meets every third Saturday of the month from 2-4 p.m. Check their Facebook page for the meeting location.

