Farmville Police Department promotes two officers

Published 1:22 am Saturday, September 3, 2022

By Staff Report

FARMVILLE – Two members of the Farmville Police Department are being promoted this weekend. Chief Andy Ellington notified The Herald that as of Sunday, Sept. 4, Arthur Rolle and Harrison Turnbull will have new positions. 

Corporal Rolle will be promoted to Sergeant and Officer Turnbull will now be a corporal. According to information provided by the department, Rolle has been with Farmville since August 2016. Turnbull meanwhile has been with the department since January 2021. 

In a statement from the Farmville Police Department, both men said they’re looking forward to their new positions and responsibilities as they assist in fulfilling the department’s mission “to provide a safe and secure community through excellence in public service.”

