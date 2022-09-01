Farmville Community Calendar — week of September 2, 2022

The Farmville Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 2

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Disco Risque on Friday, Sept. 2. The show is free, with no tickets required to get in. The music starts at 9 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 3

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host rock band Psydeffex on Saturday, Sept. 3. The show is free, with no tickets required to get in. The music starts at 9 p.m.

BASIC ARCHERY — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold a basic archery class from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn how to shoot safely, with all equipment provided. The equipment, however, isn’t suitable for children younger than 8 years old. The fee is $5 per person and spaces are limited. You can call the park office to reserve a spot at (804) 492-4410.

POULTRY AND SMALL ANIMAL SWAP — The Farmville Poultry and Small Animal Swap will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. That’ll be held at The Farmer’s Daughters, located at 24120 Prince Edward Highway in Rice. You can come to see small farm animals, farm supplies and equipment, arts and crafts, baked goods, fresh produce jewelry, homemade soap, ornamental plants and other farm related material.

SEPTEMBER 4

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 4. Rev. Dr. William “E.J.” Johnson III, pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church in South Chesterfield will deliver the message.

ORDINATION SERVICE — First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold an ordination service for deacon-elect Corey Watson on Sunday, Sept. 4. The event begins at 3 p.m. and the Rev. James Brown from Second Liberty Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. There will be light refreshments afterward.

HOMECOMING — Oakwood United Methodist Church, located at 1291 Columbia Road in Columbia, holds its 110th homecoming at the 11 a.m. service, Sept. 4. The church’s former pastor, the Rev. Dennis Lipke, is the guest speaker. A luncheon follows the service and people are encouraged to mask.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, in Rice, will welcome Rev. Elvis Bland from Amelia as a guest preacher for their 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 4. Masks are required to attend.

SEPTEMBER 5

POTLUCK DINNER — The Curdsville community will hold its monthly potluck dinner on Monday, Sept. 5. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the community center, located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15. There will also be a video shown, on the last 47 miles to Appomattox. Everyone is welcome to come and people are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert to share.

SEPTEMBER 6

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. The event will happen at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, next to Lowe’s. The program will be “Mites – Count ‘Em and Control ‘Em”. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, you can call Mary Jane Morgan at (434)-315-1433 or visit the group’s website at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

SEPTEMBER 7

FREE CONCERT -— Longwood University’s music department will host a free concert on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will feature performances by Lauretta Werner on violin, Gabrielle Padilla on viola and Manuel Molina on piano. Parking for the event will be available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall. The event itself will be held in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building.

SEPTEMBER 10

BOOK AND BAKE SALE — The Buckingham County Friends of the Library will hold a Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buckingham County Community Center/Library. That’s located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. Cash, check or major credit cards will be accepted.

VOICES OF UNITY ANNIVERSARY — The Voices of Unity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a concert on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event begins at 4 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 9 Mahan Road in Farmville. There is no cost and all are invited to attend.

WALK FOR LIFE FARMVILLE — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will hold their 2022 Walk for Life in Farmville on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the Main Street entrance of High Bridge Trail. For more information, call (434) 391-1011 or visit www.pscsupport.org/events/

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host americana/folk band Road Kill Roy on Saturday, Sept. 10. The show is free, with no tickets required to get in. The music starts at 9 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 11

CHICKEN BARBECUE MEAL — The Glenmore Fire Department will hold a barbecue fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event begins at noon at the Glenmore Firehouse, located at 179 Firehouse Road in Buckingham. The meal is drive-thru only, at a cost of $10 per dinner. That includes a 1/2 chicken, two sides, a roll, drink and dessert. You can call (434) 969-2317, (434) 953-6908 or (434) 547-5295 to place an order from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day.

LANDFILL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold their September Community Townhall meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. That’ll be at the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive.

SEPTEMBER 15

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM FALL MEMBERSHIP MEETING — Historic Buckingham will hold its fall membership meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15. A Brunswick Stew sale will take place before the meeting at 5:30 p.m., at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. The Wayside is located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner. Stew will be served. All Historic Buckingham members, guests and prospective members are invited to attend.

APPRECIATION DAY — The Cumberland Animal Hospital, located at 24 Hillcrest Road in Cumberland, will hold a special Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will run from 3-7 p.m., giving people a chance to tour the facility, take part in games and win prizes. There will be a bounce house for kids, hot dogs and popcorn to eat.

SEPTEMBER 16

GREAT DUCK DERBY — The 2022 Great Farmville Duck Derby will be held at Riverside Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The event begins at 6 p.m., with single ducks available for purchase at $5 and a pack of 6 for $25. If you want a flock of 25, that’s $100. The winner with the first place duck gets $1,000, with $500 going for second place and $250 to third place. All money raised from the event will go to community programs organized by Piedmont Senior Resources and the Farmville Jaycees. To buy a duck, drop by Piedmont Senior Resources at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville or call (434) 767-5588.

SEPTEMBER 16-17

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL — The annual Heart of Virginia Festival will take place in downtown Farmville on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. On Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, there will be music from DJ Spark and Soul Expression. Then at 7 p.m., winners of the duck race will be announced. On Saturday, the event starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k/10k at High Bridge Trail. The festival itself kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. There will be a marketplace set up for crafters from across the region, as well as a fine arts show in front of Longwood University’s Rotunda. A children’s area will be set up and there will be plenty of music throughout the day.

SEPTEMBER 17

WALK FOR LIFE BUCKINGHAM — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will hold their 2022 Walk for Life in Buckingham on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the Central Virginia Christian School. For more information, call (434) 391-1011 or visit www.pscsupport.org/events/

SEPTEMBER 18

ORGAN CONCERT — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold a concert with organist Christopher Martin on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event, which is free, begins at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Mr. Martin is an organist with Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Richmond. A love offering will be taken to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky. For more information call (434) 392-4686.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church will welcome Rev. Tyree Barnes from South Hill as a guest preacher for their 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 4. Masks are required to attend.

SEPTEMBER 24

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

PIG ROAST — Piedmont Habitat for Humanity will have a pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Farmville Community Marketplace. That’s located at 213 North Street in Farmville. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature The Holiday Band, along with food from the Fishing Pig and drinks from Three Roads Brewing. Tickets are $30 per adult and can be purchased at piedmonthabitat.org. Proceeds will go to help Piedmont Habitat.

OCTOBER 1

DAIRY DAY — The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, holds Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

OCTOBER 2

GOSPEL CONCERT — Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a community fellowship event on Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a gospel concert featuring the Voices of Unity at 4 p.m. and BBQ chicken and pork dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be $10, payable in advance. Call 434-392-4686 for more information.

OCTOBER 8

RANCH DAY — The Buckingham Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Ranch Day on Saturday, October 8. The event will take place at The Barn, located at 11851 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Ranch rodeo activities start at 1 p.m., with stray gathering and calf branding. There will also be kids’ activities happening during the day. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 30

CANCER AWARENESS WALK — There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The group will not hold their monthly meeting for August, but will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.