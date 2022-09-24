Farmville Community Calendar for the week of September 23, 2022

The Farmville community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 23

EARLY VOTING STARTS – Across the region, residents can cast their ballot in local and state elections by going to their city or county registrar’s office.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musical group Blue Suede Sun on Friday, Sept. 23. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE – The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the horror classic “The Thing From Another World” on Friday, Sept. 23. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musician Will Overman with special guest Justin Golden on Friday, Sept. 23. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

MOAA PROGRAM – MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Sept. 23. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers, along with their widows, spouses and guests are invited. The presenter for the program will be Christopher Thompson of the Piedmont Health District.

SEPTEMBER 24

INDIAN RELIC SHOW – Historic Buckingham will hold an Indian Relic Show on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will take place at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dozens of collectors from around Virginia and North Carolina will exhibit their collections and sell, trade and answer questions. There will be displays, demonstrations, food, and at 1 p.m., an arrowhead hunt for the kids. There is no admission charge. Lunch will be available. The Historic Village is located at 84 Lee Wayside Rd in Buckingham, two miles west of Sprouses Corner. For more information call 434-969-4032.

BASIC ARCHERY — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold a basic archery class from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn how to shoot safely, with all equipment provided. The equipment, however, isn’t suitable for children younger than 8 years old. The fee is $5 per person and spaces are limited. You can call the park office to reserve a spot at (804)-492-4410.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group Nice Couch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE – There will be a voter registration drive at the Farmville YMCA, located at 580 Commerce Road. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

PIG ROAST — Piedmont Habitat for Humanity will have a pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Farmville Community Marketplace. That’s located at 213 North Street in Farmville. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature The Holiday Band, along with food from the Fishing Pig and drinks from Three Roads Brewing. Tickets are $30 per adult, $10 for ages 6-20 and those 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at piedmonthabitat.org. Proceeds will go to help Piedmont Habitat.

SEPTEMBER 25

REVIVAL – Payne Memorial, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will have a revival Sept. 25 through Sept. 27. On Sunday, Sept. 25, the guest speaker will be Hunter Sanderson, with music provided by Hobson’s Choir. For Monday, Sept. 26, Rev. Lewis Brandt will be the guest preacher, with music by the Englands. Finally, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Rev. Woody Moore will deliver the message, with music by Malachi. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. each night, with service starting at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 26

GOLD MINING MEETING – The Virginia Department of Energy will hold another hearing on the gold mining issue, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The meeting will be held at the Buckingham Community Center, located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn.

SEPTEMBER 27

CONSERVATION BOARD – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Sept. 27. The event begins at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

SEPTEMBER 30-OCTOBER 2

GOSPEL MEETING – The Church of Christ, located at 1405 North Main Street in Farmville, will host an old fashioned gospel meeting with Gerry Barber as the guest speaker. The event will start Friday, Sept. 30 and run through Sunday, Oct. 2. On Friday and Saturday, the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OCTOBER 1

FALL FARM FEST – Historic Buckingham will host their annual Fall Farm Fest on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Village, 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. There will be food, kids’ activities, animals, tractors, vendors, exhibits and music from the Farm Use Band. There is no admission fee to attend.

PUMPKIN GARDENING PROGRAM – The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) will sponsor a Lunch and Learn garden program for the public on Thursday, Oct. 1. The event, which begins at noon, will focus on pumpkins, including how to grow them, the different varieties and how to use them in unique food treats. The event will take place at the Prince Edward County Natural

Resource and Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville (across from Lowes). For more information, please contact the VCE Prince Edward office at (434) 392-4246.

DAIRY DAY— The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, holds Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

HARVEST BULLS & BARRELS – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department will present their second annual rodeo, featuring extreme bull riding and barrel racing. The event will take place at Blue Willow Farm, located at 1045 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville. The gates open at noon and the event begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. You can get tickets at Davis GMC, Crewe Tractor, Benchmark Community Bank (Farmville locations), Citizens Bank & Trust (Farmville locations) or from any Prospect firefighter.

OCTOBER 2

WOMEN’S DAY – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold Women’s Day on Sunday, Oct. 2. Rev. Lawanda Hampton of Cumberland will deliver the message during the 10 a.m. service. All women are asked to wear purple.

GOSPEL CONCERT – Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a community fellowship event on Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a gospel concert featuring the Voices of Unity at 4 p.m. and BBQ chicken and pork dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be $10, payable in advance. Call 434-392-4686 for more information.

OCTOBER 3

POT-LUCK DINNER – The Curdsville Community Center will have its monthly potluck dinner and meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and after the meal, a program will be presented by former general manager of WFLO and author Francis Wood. Please bring a covered dish or dessert. The Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEETING – The Cumberland County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 in the Cumberland County Public Library meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

OCTOBER 6

BLOOD DRIVE – St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will host a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 6. Only prescheduled appointments will be taken.

OCTOBER 8

JAZZ CONCERT – The Sweet Potatoes, a jazz quartet, will present a concert at the Farmville Presbyterian Church, located at 200 W. Third Street. Sweet Potatoes is a Richmond based jazz band that was formed in 2017, a group that performs at Virginia jazz festivals and regularly at the African American History Museum in Washington, DC. Admission is free and the event begins at 7:30 p.m.

RANCH DAY – The Buckingham Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Ranch Day on Saturday, October 8. The event will take place at The Barn, located at 11851 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Ranch rodeo activities start at 1 p.m., with stray gathering and calf branding. There will also be kids’ activities happening during the day. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 9

CEMETERY ASSOCIATION – The Cemetery Association Meeting will take place at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 9. The event begins at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 637 Cartersville Road in Cumberland. Anyone with relatives buried at Oak Grove is encouraged to attend. Preservation and repairs to church buildings will be discussed as well as updates on the care of the cemetery.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Sharon Baptist Church of Cumberland will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of their pastor, Rev. Robert R. Jones and First Lady, Rev. Sybil F. Jones, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The event will take place at the 10 a.m. worship service, with Rev. Hilda Foster of Gravel Hill Baptist Church as the guest preacher. All are welcome to attend.

OCTOBER 11

MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM – The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold an informational meeting on the VCE Master Gardener volunteer program on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The meeting will be held at 3 pm and again at 6 pm (you only need to attend one of these times) in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resource and Agriculture building. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville (across from Lowes).

The meeting will cover the basics of the training program, volunteer requirements, how to apply and will highlight successful gardening and community projects. For more information, please contact the VCE Prince Edward office at (434) 392-4246.

OCTOBER 15

FALL FESTIVAL – Twin Lakes State Park will host their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities include pumpkin decorating and pumpkin chunkin’, face painting, wagon rides, bluebird box building, and more. Parking for this event is free. Pumpkins and snacks will be available for purchase. Bluebird box

kits are available with a $10 cash donation to the Friends of Twin Lakes State Park. For more information, contact the park office by calling 434-392-3435, or email breanna.doll@dcr.virginia.gov.

OCTOBER 18

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., as Kay Whitfield and Caroline Stowers will present a Powerpoint program with the topic of “The Historical Home Tour of Farmville”. The duo will share old photos and historical information about the homes of High Street. There will be drawings for door prizes and refreshments will be homemade cookies.

OCTOBER 30

CANCER AWARENESS WALK – There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.