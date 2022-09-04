Fall schedule of films announced

High Street Theatre (HST) welcomes fall with a full schedule of films curated by community organizations, including the addition of a new children’s literature inspired series, appealing all ages programming reflecting highlights of the season, and acclaimed foreign language horror films. Admission and popcorn are always free.

Friday Night Frights includes classics from the 1950s-1960s such as The Thing (from Another World), Them! and The Haunting as well as the acclaimed Korean monster movie The Host and the quirky comedy-horror Krampus. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Coraline and family favorite Coco are great options for those who prefer a little – or a lot – less chill in their thrill. The Virginia Children’s Book Festival curated a year-long series inspired by beloved literary works, including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Wonder, and Anne of Green Gables.

Theatre doors are open all day during the Heart of Virginia Festival on Saturday, September 17 with continuous screenings of Pixar Short Film Collection: Volumes 1-3 throughout the day followed by But I’m a Cheerleader, presented in partnership with Farmville Pride, later that evening. Additional highlights include To Kill a Mockingbird, celebrating the 60th anniversary of its film adaptation in November, and winter holiday themed screenings throughout December.

Schedules, film trailers and details about the ratings can be found on the LCVA website and Facebook page, or by scanning the QR on the exterior of the theatre. High Street Theatre film programs are made possible in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, North Street Press Club, Global Lancers International Film Festival, Virginia Children’s Book Festival, Farmville Pride and AllTogetherLancers.

Children under 12 (under 17 for R-rated films) must be accompanied by a responsible guardian.

About High Street Theatre

The High Street Theatre is Longwood University’s flexible use theatre space. Its mission is to engage a diverse community through accessible and inclusive programs, including film, performance, and other forms of visual arts. The theatre is located at 102 ½ High Street in Farmville, Virginia. Admission to the High Street Theatre is free for all. For additional information, please visit LCVA’s website at https://lcva.longwood.edu/. The space may also be reserved for private functions when it is not otherwise in use. Facility rental inquiries should be directed to Lorrie Watson at watsonlc@longwood.edu.