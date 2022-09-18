Fair celebrates 85 years

As the first day of fall quickly approaches, folks can get ready for another year of good food, fun rides and entertaining shows.

The Five County Fair is hosting its 85th fair this year from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 1 at 209 Fairgrounds Road in Farmville.

Even though it’s celebrating 85 years, the fair has been around for much longer. In 1937, the Five County Fair received its incorporation making it the first official year. However, the fair has been around bringing the five counties together for over a century.

Folks from Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland and Prince Edward come together each year to enjoy the games, rides, exhibits, food, livestock shows and more.

‘It gets in your blood’

Auburn Estes has served as the fair general manager since 1970. He was introduced to the management side of the fair by his boss who was serving as the fair manager at the time. Since then, he has never left and continues his involvement with planning and putting on the annual event.

“It kinda gets in your blood,” Estes said.

According to Estes, when he started getting involved in the early 1960s, the fair was put together by a group of local businessmen who wanted to come together to do something for the community and promote agriculture.

There is something for everyone at the Five County Fair as it provides a variety of events to keep folks coming back for more. Over the years, the fair has had rodeos, circuses, carnivals, tractor drives, beauty pageants and talent shows. According to Estes, they make sure to change it up every year to make sure it never gets boring.

“The main thing I love is to watch the small kids get excited when they see the lights and then they grow up and start showing animals,” said Estes. “It feels good to do something for the younger generation.”

This year’s event

This year, the five counties are in for another good time. Estes plans for a bigger midway this year with more things to see and do. Cole Fairs Amusement will have games and rides for all ages and folks can catch some professional wrestling from The Bruiser Wrestling Federation. Fairgoers can also catch the Five County Fair Beauty Pageants, the Educational Agricultural Magic Shows and various livestock shows.

For the first time, this year folks can buy tickets online before coming to the fairgrounds.