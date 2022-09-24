Ellen Fenwick Demarest Baber, affectionately known by many as “Bumble Bee,” died at home in Cartersville on Sept. 19 at the age of 88. Ellen was predeceased in death by her husband, Frank Howard Baber Jr.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Frank Howard Baber III (Katherine Sowards), Charles Fenwick Baber (Debra Shelton), David Anderson Baber, (Sylvia Banton), Laura Conway Baber (John Esbenshade) and Jennifer Rogers Walker (Christopher).

Ellen lived a fulfilling life of hospitality and compassion, creating home and community for her five children, 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and countless friends, family and “part-time” children. She loved serving the marginalized, especially through Contact Help Line, Stephen Ministry and Heifer International. She was famous for her beautiful dishes and wedding cakes.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 23, at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 1291 Columbia Road, Columbia, VA 23038 from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at same location on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 pm. and via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87650559854?pwd=bEltNjZFZ2RFUjRWamgzdit0cFF5QT09 Meeting ID: 876 5055 9854 Passcode: 676293.

Details at mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com.