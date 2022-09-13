Rev. & Missionary Edwin S. “Ed” Walker III was born on Sept. 12, 1928 in Cumberland County, to the late Edwin S. Walker Jr. and Thea Boyd Womack Walker. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 7, while at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, South Carolina.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Cola, SC 29212.

A brief biography is available at https://www. templeshalloranfuneralhome.com/obituary/ reverend-edwin-walker-iii. His autobiography, Astonishing Grace, is available for purchase on Amazon.