Edward Lyman Bailey, known to those who love him the most as Pop, passed away peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side, on Sunday, Sept. 18.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Karel; his two sons, Joshua (Kelley) and Nicholas (Sheila) and six grandchildren, Kaylynn, Oscar, Madison, Bradleigh, Mackenzie and Carter. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Digiuseppe and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded by his mother, Katherine Bailey; his sisters, Barbara (Bea) Uplam and Elizabeth (Betty) Riley and his nephew, Andrew Curtis.

Ed was born in Farmington, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 1943. He graduated from Henry Ford High School in 1963 followed by Eastern Michigan University in 1979. He married his true love Karel Kaiser on Dec. 18, 1971. They celebrated 50 years in love in 2021.

Ed and Karel have the kind of love most only dream of. He loved her with his whole soul. They are truly soul mates. Ed was never afraid to let Karel shine and encouraged her to do what she loves. Their laughter filled the room.

Ed was an avid spots fan especially The Detroit Redwings, Tigers and Lions. If his team was playing you knew where to find him. Ed believed very strongly in good sportsmanship and instilled that in all around him.

Ed was a big part of this community since 1979. He was active with St. Theresa Catholic Church, a member of the Lions club and delivered meals on wheels. Ed was an incredible father to his boys and a father figure to many. In addition to being a teacher of the visually impaired and an orientation and mobility instructor, Ed was active in coaching youth sports and was a den leader and cub master for pack 6296. Ed would pick kids up and give them a ride when needed. He was an exemplary role model and he changed many lives for the better. He wasn’t afraid of hard work and taught the boys to work hard for what they wanted.

Ed became Pop in 2005 and was the most wonderful grandfather. He taught his grandchildren to live life with love and laughter. Ed was often seen playing games and cracking jokes with all of them. Ed, Pop, Bailey will be extremely missed by all who knew him but every time we see his teams, do the time warp or hear a funny “dad” joke we will all know he is with us in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ed’s name to St. Theresa in Farmville, Seedlings Braille books in Livonia, Michigan or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be held at Puckett Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m. and funeral mass on Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Theresa’s church in Farmville at 11 a.m.

WE LOVE YOU POP! Thanks for all the laughs.

