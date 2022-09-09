Devotional — ‘Surviving the Storm’

Jesus tells a parable in Luke 6:46-49 concerning the building of a house on the sand versus the rock. The house represents our life. A house built on either of these foundations will look similar to most of us who drive past. But the storms of this life reveal what lies beneath the surface. Will your house endure the storm?

Life is an accumulation of days, weeks, months, and years. It involves who we go to, what we take in, and what we act upon. Luke 6:47-48 “Everyone who comes to Me, and hears My words, and acts upon them, I will show you whom he is like: he is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid a foundation upon a rock; when a flood rose, the torrent burst against that house and could not shake it, because it had been well built.”

Consider carefully that we are told to dig deep and lay a foundation upon the rock. We are to come to Jesus, hear His words, and respond accordingly. The foundation is laid according the Word of God, the Holy Bible. The Bible begins with the book of Genesis, the book of beginnings, the book of origin.

Why were we born? Where do I come from? Why is sin in the world? Why do we wear clothes and animals don’t? Why is there death in the world? Why do we have a seven-day week? These are questions of origin, and are all answered in the first book of the Bible, in Genesis. At Calvary Chapel Farmville, we are beginning a study of this amazing book of the Bible.

Today God is willing to give you a new life, a fresh start. It begins by faith in Jesus Christ, asking Him to forgive your sins, which are many. He invites you to come to Him, hear His words, and obey them. Let God clean the dirt of past failures and wrong thinking, then dig down deep through all the lies and deception of humanism, and begin laying one block at a time upon the everlasting purpose and plan of God! May each of our lives be a living testimony to the power of God who keeps us safe and brings us to our eternal home in heaven, prepared in advance for those who placed their simple faith in an eternal, powerful Savior. Your life is either being built upon man’s word, or God’s word. The stormy season is coming, I hope to see some life construction around Farmville, laid upon a solid foundation!

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.