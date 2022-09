Desmond Deltwone Johnson, 29 of Beckley, West Virginia, formerly of Prince Edward Co., passed away Sept. 20. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home with interment in the St. James A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.