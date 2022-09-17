Community Calendar for the week of September 16, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

GREAT DUCK DERBY — The 2022 Great Farmville Duck Derby will be held at Riverside Park. The event begins at 6 p.m., with single ducks available for purchase at $5 and a pack of 6 for $25. If you want a flock of 25, that’s $100. The winner with the first place duck gets $1,000, with $500 going for second place and $250 to third place. All money raised from the event will go to community programs organized by Piedmont Senior Resources and the Farmville Jaycees. To buy a duck, drop by Piedmont Senior Resources at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville or call 434-767-5588.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musicians Powers & Brown on Friday, Sept. 16. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of Pixar’s animated short films collection on Friday, Sept. 16. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host roots & Americana band Chamomile and Whiskey with Isaac Hadden on Friday, Sept. 16. The show is free and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 16-17

HEART OF VIRGINIA FESTIVAL — The annual Heart of Virginia Festival will take place in downtown Farmville on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. On Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, there will be music from DJ Spark and Soul Expression. Then at 7 p.m., winners of the duck race will be announced. On Saturday, the event starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k/10k at High Bridge Trail. The festival itself kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. There will be a marketplace set up for crafters from across the region, as well as a fine arts show in front of Longwood University’s Rotunda. A children’s area will be set up and there will be plenty of music throughout the day.

SEPTEMBER 17

WALK FOR LIFE BUCKINGHAM — The Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia will hold their 2022 Walk for Life in Buckingham. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration at the Central Virginia Christian School. For more information, call 434-391-1011 or visit www.pscsupport.org/events/

FREE MOVIE LOOP — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a continuous loop of Pixar’s short animated films throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 17. The film loop starts at 9 a.m. with Volume 1 and then goes through Volume 2 and 3 before cycling back. The loop ends at 3 p.m. All the short films are G-rated and the event is free.

BASIC ARCHERY — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold a basic archery class from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn how to shoot safely, with all equipment provided. The equipment, however, isn’t suitable for children younger than 8 years old. The fee is $5 per person and spaces are limited. You can call the park office to reserve a spot at (804)-492-4410.

FALL FESTIVAL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will hold its annual fall festival/hunting & fishing expo on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, fire trucks, antique cars, archery and a .22 rifle range, cornhole, games and a cake walk. There will also be free food available.

FREE BAND CONCERT — The Heart of Virginia Community Band, Farmville’s local amateur ensemble, will perform a free concert on Saturday, Set. 17. The event begins at 11 a.m. in Eason Hall, on the campus of Longwood University.

CRUISE-IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold a cruise-in on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage in Farmville. Everyone is invited to bring their classic or antique car to show.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of the R-rated movie But I’m A Cheerleader on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free movie will start at 5 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201B Mill Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Chaz Knapp on Saturday, Sept. 17. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host acoustic musician Elizabeth Wise on Saturday, Sept. 17. The show is free and the music starts at 6 p.m.

STARFIELD EXPLORATION — High Bridge Trail State Park, located at 6888 Green Bay Road in Green Bay, will host a starfield exploration program on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event begins at 7 p.m., as visitors can learn about the stars with help from the Crewe Astronomy Club. The event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee to access the area.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host Americana band Chris Legget & The Copper Line on Saturday, Sept. 17. The show is free and the music starts at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 18

ORGAN CONCERT — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold a concert with organist Christopher Martin on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event, which is free, begins at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Mr. Martin is an organist with Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Richmond. A love offering will be taken to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky. For more information, please call (434)-392-4686.

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church will welcome Rev. Tyree Barnes from South Hill as a guest preacher for their 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 4. Masks are required to attend.

SEPTEMBER 18-21

REVIVAL — Pisgah Baptist Church, located at 200 Pisgah Church Road in Rice, will hold revival services Sunday, Sept. 18 through Wednesday, Sept. 21. Special music begins at 6:30 p.m. each night, followed by worship at 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 23

MOAA PROGRAM — MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) will hold a self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Sept. 23. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. All active, former and retired military officers, along with their widows, spouses and guests are invited. The presenter for the program will be Christopher Thompson of the Piedmont Health District.

SEPTEMBER 24

WINE FESTIVAL — The Barksdale Cancer Foundation is holding its annual wine festival, “Miss Janie’s Sit & Sip,” from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Osborne Street Park in Keysville. Organizers have booked four local wineries this year. Tasting and non-tasting tickets may be purchased online through PayPal or by credit card by visiting the website, www.barksdalecancerfou.wixsite.com/mysite and clicking on the upcoming events tab. Note that the link is not supported through Google; so use an alternate web browser when purchasing tickets). Advance tickets are $20 for tasting and $15 for non-tasting. Tasting tickets are $25 at the gate; non-tasting ticket pricing is the same at the gate.

PIG ROAST — Piedmont Habitat for Humanity will have a pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Farmville Community Marketplace. That’s located at 213 North Street in Farmville. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature The Holiday Band, along with food from the Fishing Pig and drinks from Three Roads Brewing. Tickets are $30 per adult and can be purchased at piedmonthabitat.org. Proceeds will go to help Piedmont Habitat.

SEPTEMBER 30 – OCTOBER 2

GOSPEL MEETING — The Church of Christ, located at 1405 North Main Street in Farmville, will host an old fashioned gospel meeting with Gerry Barber as the guest speaker. The event will start Friday, Sept. 30 and run through Sunday, Oct. 2. On Friday and Saturday, the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

OCTOBER 1

PUMPKIN GARDENING PROGRAM — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) will sponsor a Lunch and Learn garden program for the public on Thursday, Oct. 1. The event, which begins at noon, will focus on pumpkins, including how to grow them, the different varieties and how to use them in unique food treats. The event will take place at the Prince Edward County Natural Resource and Agriculture building, located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville (across from Lowes). For more information, please contact the VCE Prince Edward office at (434) 392-4246.

DAIRY DAY — The Prince Edward County Cooperative Extension, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, holds Dairy Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with cheese tasting, ice cream, butter making and milk goats on hand. Residents can also talk to farmers and ask questions. It’s $5 to get in and the event is capped at 30 people. To get in, call (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

OCTOBER 2

WOMEN’S DAY — High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold Women’s Day on Sunday, Oct. 2. Rev. Lawanda Hampton of Cumberland will deliver the message during the 10 a.m. service. All women are asked to wear purple.

GOSPEL CONCERT — Farmville United Methodist Church will hold a community fellowship event on Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a gospel concert featuring the Voices of Unity at 4 p.m. and BBQ chicken and pork dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be $10, payable in advance. Call (434) 392-4686 for more information.

OCTOBER 3

REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 in the Cumberland County Public Library meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

OCTOBER 8

RANCH DAY — The Buckingham Cattlemen’s Association will hold a Ranch Day on Saturday, October 8. The event will take place at The Barn, located at 11851 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. Ranch rodeo activities start at 1 p.m., with stray gathering and calf branding. There will also be kids’ activities happening during the day. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 9

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Sharon Baptist Church of Cumberland will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of their pastor, Rev. Robert R. Jones and First Lady, Rev. Sybil F. Jones, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The event will take place at the 10 a.m. worship service, with Rev. Hilda Foster of Gravel Hill Baptist Church as the guest preacher. All are welcome to attend.

OCTOBER 11

MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold an informational meeting on the VCE Master Gardener volunteer program on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. (you only need to attend one of these times) in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resource and Agriculture building. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville across from Lowes. The meeting will cover the basics of the training program, volunteer requirements, how to apply and will highlight successful gardening and community projects. For more information, contact the VCE Prince Edward office at (434) 392-4246.

OCTOBER 18

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., as Kay Whitfield and Caroline Stowers will present a Powerpoint program with the topic of “The Historical Home Tour of Farmville”. The duo will share old photos and historical information about the homes of High Street. There will be drawings for door prizes and refreshments.

OCTOBER 30

CANCER AWARENESS WALK — There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.