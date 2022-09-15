Community band sets fall concert schedule

The Heart of Virginia Community Band, Farmville’s iconic local amateur ensemble, has announced its fall concert schedule.

The band’s repertoire includes popular musical selections, show tunes, patriotic songs and holiday favorites that are sure to inspire and energize listeners.

“Music really brings a community together,” said Dr. Charlie Kinzer, Community Band board member and beloved Longwood music professor. “It is always great to see the variety of musicians that come together and make music.”

All are invited to the band’s fall performances, which are free and open to the public.

• Saturday, Sept. 17 – Heart of Virginia Festival Concert, 11 a.m., Eason (formerly Lancaster) Hall, Longwood University

• Monday, Oct. 17 – Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m., Jarman Auditorium, Longwood University

• Monday, Dec. 12 – Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m., Farmville United Methodist Church located at 201 High Street.

In addition to formal concerts, the band will also perform at several other community events, including the High Bridge Trail Half Marathon/5k Run on Oct. 1, the Farmville Tree Lighting on Nov. 18, and a “Christmas on the Plaza” ensemble on Dec. 3.

Community Band board president Dave Calihan noted that the band is in a recruiting phase.

“We are still rebuilding after the pandemic and invite any who are interested, no matter their musical experience or skill level, to come and give it a try,” Calihan said.

The Community Band rehearses on Monday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Wygal Hall Room 104 at Longwood University.

For more information contact Publicity Chair Brent Roberts at (434) 395-2083 or brentsroberts@hotmail.com.