Commonwealth Chorale rehearsals to begin Sept. 13

The Commonwealth Chorale will begin a new season of rehearsals on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Farmville Presbyterian Church.

With the Christmas season in mind, the Chorale will present two afternoon concerts Dec. 10 in Blackstone and Dec. 11 in Farmville.

“I am very pleased to begin working with singers on music that promises to once again bring the joy and happiness of the Christmas season to our audiences,” Artistic Director Carol J. Henderson said.

This year’s concerts combine classical repertoire with contemporary Christmas favorites.

“This December’s concerts will present a delightful mix of Cantatas and Carols with the sweeping romanticism of Mendelssohn, the delightful simplicity of the Baroque with G. P. Telemann, the charming beauty in the Christmas card poetry of Alfred Burt Carols, a touch of ‘White Christmas,’ and the quintessential audience closer: the Hallelujah Chorus from ‘Messiah.’” Henderson notes. “The Chorale will be accompanied by strings, woodwinds, piano, organ, and soloists.”

Henderson, the Chorales’ artistic director since 2019, received her bachelor of music and master of music degrees from Westminster Choir College. She currently serves as minister of music at Clarksville Presbyterian Church.

A pianist, organist and choir director, Henderson loves choral music and sees her role as chorale director as another opportunity to share that love.

“The Commonwealth Chorale is important to this community, and I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it,” she commented.

The Commonwealth Chorale was established by Norma Williams in 1975. Before coming to Farmville to teach voice at Longwood College, Williams led an illustrious career as leading soprano in opera houses across Europe and managed the Lincoln Opera in Chicago. She retired as the Chorale’s artistic director in 2019.

The Chorale’s membership, representing all ages and musical backgrounds, includes singers from many surrounding counties and towns. Local singers interested in joining the Chorale are invited to attend the Sept. 13 rehearsal; auditions are not required.

“Come sing with us, and you will become part of something beautiful,” Henderson added. “We hope our concerts will bring the joy of Christmas to your family and friends.”

Admission to the Chorale’s concerts in Blackstone and Farmville is free; the community is invited to attend.

For more information on the Commonwealth Chorale visit www.commonwealthchorale.org. Further information and concert updates will also be posted on the Commonwealth Chorale of Virginia Facebook page.