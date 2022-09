Cumberland High School’s 2022 State Runner-Up Girls Track Team was recognized by the members of the county school board at their September meeting. Members of the team pictured are, from left, front row, Nolanda Henderson Lakyra Bartee, Nakyra Bartee and Samara Long. Back row, Kaliyah Braxton, Christina Jones, Taylor Hughes, and Coach Kenneth Jasey. Not pictured was Shamoni Bartee.