Christina Faye Chilcote, 55 of Dillwyn, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Sept. 12. She was born June 26, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Floyd E. and Janet L. Chilcote.

Christina, known to many as “Chilly” and to her nieces and nephews as T.T. or Chrissy, knew no strangers. She would gladly give the shirt off her back to help someone else. As an LPN for over 35 years she spent her life caring for others. She had worked at Southside Community Hospital for many years and was most recently employed by Heritage Hall in Dillwyn.

Christina’s hobbies were watching movies and WWF wrestling, reading books, playing video games, talking and texting on her cellphone and traveling and dining with her friends and family.

Christina will be missed by all who knew her but most especially by her family.

Christina is survived by her siblings, David E. Chilcote, Tammy Grasso (Thomas) and Lisa Terry (Butch) and nieces and nephews that she thought of as her own children and many friends.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Heritage Hall, Dillwyn for their loving care for Christina.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in the Buckingham Community Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.