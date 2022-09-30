Buckingham FFA build leadership skills

Published 8:28 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, members of the Buckingham Senior and Buckingham Middle FFA Chapters went to Dinwiddie High School to participate in the Southeast Area Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conference. Senior officers include President Courtney Agee; Vice-President Jordan Dorrier; Secretary Jenna Oliver; and Historian Sydney Oliver. Middle school members that attended were Ava Taylor, Vaiden Taylor and Morgan Webb. C.O.L.T. is a leadership workshop to influence FFA officers to show leadership skills in their communities, school systems and in Career Development Events. During the conference the members got to meet the Virginia FFA state officers and surrounding FFA chapter officers to discuss future FFA events. Pictured are, from left, Jordan Dorrier, Jenna Oliver, Courtney Agee, Sydney Oliver, Morgan Webb, Vaiden Taylor and Ava Taylor.

