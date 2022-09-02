BCMS FFA attend State Convention

Members of the Buckingham County Middle School (BCMS) FFA Chapter competed in several competitions June 18 through 21 at the 96th State Convention held on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

FFA competitions are designed to use knowledge and skills the competitors have learned in their Agricultural Education courses. This year there were four teams from the middle school that competed. The members spent many hours outside of class practicing and preparing for their contest. They did very well representing Buckingham Middle School. The Middle School Small Animal Care team placed sixth overall with Sarah Bryant placing ninth individually. Other teammates included Alexandra Morris, Leigha Pleasants and Ben Gilliam. Sherry Dorrier coached the team.

Middle school members also competed in the Agriscience Technology and Mechanics, Plant Science and Food and Fiber career development events. The Mechanics team placed fifth overall. Team members included Ben Gilliam, Ryland Carter, Trenton Ragland and Tanner Haines. The mechanics team was coached by Sherry Dorrier and Andrew Schmitt. The Plant Science team placed eleventh overall. The team consisted of Abigail Palmore, Grace Martin, Taylor Shelton and Jackson Smith. The Food and Fiber team placed eighth overall. The team consisted of Dawson Edwards, Katelyn Page, Morgan Morris and Chloe Jamerson. The teams were coached by Sherry Dorrier.