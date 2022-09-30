Area native serves on missile cruiser

Buckingham County native Thomas Test is out on the open sea. The U.S. Navy provided The Herald with information about Test, who serves as a gas turbine systems technician. He mans the propulsion auxiliary control console in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, seen here during routine operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 17. Navy officials said Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.