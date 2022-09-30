Area native serves on missile cruiser

Published 8:48 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Staff Report

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Thomas Test, from Buckingham, Virginia, mans the propulsion auxiliary control console in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 17, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

Buckingham County native Thomas Test is out on the open sea. The U.S. Navy provided The Herald with information about Test, who serves as a gas turbine systems technician. He mans the propulsion auxiliary control console in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, seen here during routine operations in the Philippine Sea on Sept. 17. Navy officials said Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

