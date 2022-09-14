Adams Museum honored by Chamber

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Staff Report

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the September installment of the Community Pride Award to the Adams Museum. Located within the Court House Village, behind the Housewright House on Route 60. “The Adams Museum is a proud symbol of American history, and the Chamber is thankful for Spencer and the late Winifred Adams, along with Historic Buckingham Inc., for sharing this rich history with the community,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are, from left, Barbara Wheeler, Ruth Lyle, Bro. Max Watner, Miles, Spencer Adams, Sandra Moss, Eddie Slagle, Justin Midkiff and Gil Ragland.

More Lifestyles

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

Bark in the Park returns to Sailor’s Creek

All it cost was a simple $7.43

The Word — Choose the Good

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections