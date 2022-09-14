Adams Museum honored by Chamber

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented the September installment of the Community Pride Award to the Adams Museum. Located within the Court House Village, behind the Housewright House on Route 60. “The Adams Museum is a proud symbol of American history, and the Chamber is thankful for Spencer and the late Winifred Adams, along with Historic Buckingham Inc., for sharing this rich history with the community,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are, from left, Barbara Wheeler, Ruth Lyle, Bro. Max Watner, Miles, Spencer Adams, Sandra Moss, Eddie Slagle, Justin Midkiff and Gil Ragland.