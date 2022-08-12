Youth football and cheerleading season is approaching

The Town of Farmville Recreation Department is sponsoring the Prince Edward Youth Football and Cheerleading for residents of Farmville and Prince Edward County. The season is quickly approaching with the first game being played on Aug. 27 in Amelia at 10 a.m. The second game will be the first at home game for Prince Edward, where they will play against Cumberland on Sept. 3. The season will wrap up in late Oct. on the 29, where they will play Emporia at home at 11 a.m.

2022 Prince Edward Youth Football and Cheerleading Schedule:

Aug. 27 at Amelia at 10 a.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Cumberland at 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Buckingham at 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Charlotte at 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Emporia at 3 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Amelia at 10 a.m.

Oct. 8 at Cumberland at 10 a.m.

Oct. 15 at Buckingham at 10 a.m.

Oct. 22 vs. Charlotte at 10 a.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Emporia at 11 a.m.

Practice times for all divisions of Prince Edward football players are as follows: Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. All practices are held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena which is located at 1328 Zion Hill Road.

Practice times for flag cheerleaders are Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. The minors cheerleaders practice Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. The junior Varsity cheerleaders practice Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. All practices are held at the Fireman’s Sports Arena which is located at 1328 Zion Hill Road.

The deadline for registration is Aug. 12. After this date, a $10 late fee will apply. Registration fees are $55.00 per child and $50.00 per each additional child.

All participants are required to submit payment and registration form. Registration may be completed online at farmvilleva.com or in paper form which can be picked up at Treasurer’s Office located at 116 N. Main St. or Recreation Department Office located at 124 South St. Both football players and cheerleaders must also submit a copy of their birth certificate and a completed physical examination form for the current year. The parents code of conduct also must be submitted for your child to play during official games.

For questions, contact the Recreation Department by phone: (434) 391-1125, or email: twoodson@farmvilleva.com. The Town intends to comply with the Americans with Disability Act, should you need special accommodations, please contact the Farmville Recreation Department.